Iowa school students hospitalized after car runs over them
India
Nine students from St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic School in Ankeny, Iowa, were transported to area hospitals after a car accidentally drove over the curb and hit them while they waited to be picked up.
Police say it looks like an accident, and the driver stayed at the scene.
City thanks emergency services for their assistance
Parents jumped in to help right away until emergency crews arrived, earning praise from police for their fast action; the city separately thanked teachers and staff.
The city thanked local emergency services for their assistance; emergency crews were reported to have arrived within minutes.
The school is focusing on student safety and has asked for privacy, while fifth-grader Callan Gardiner shared his hopes for everyone's speedy recovery.