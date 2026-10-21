IPS Ankita Sharma fires AK-47 during Dussehra, veterans concerned
India
A video of IPS officer Ankita Sharma, known as "Lady Singham" in Chhattisgarh, firing an AK-47 during Dussehra celebrations has stirred up debate.
The clip shows her in a sari performing a traditional Shastra Puja before firing rounds from the rifle, which quickly caught the attention of Army veterans concerned about safety.
KJS Dhillon seeks discipline, Sheoran warns
Veteran KJS Dhillon pointed out that Sharma skipped key safety steps and called her actions a display of authority without responsibility, urging for disciplinary action.
Lt. Col. Sushil Singh Sheoran said while Sharma handled the weapon confidently, firing into the air is unsafe and wastes ammo. Fortunately, no accident occurred.