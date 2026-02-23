IPS officer arrested in Raju's custodial torture case

Nayak's arrest part of ongoing probe

Raju, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, was originally picked up in 2021 for reportedly making harsh comments about then-Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He later accused the police of torturing him while he was detained.

After the TDP-led alliance took office in 2024, the police registered cases over these claims, with FIRs naming ex-CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and several officers.

Nayak's arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into those custodial torture allegations.