IPS officer arrested in Raju's custodial torture case
IPS officer Sunil Nayak was arrested in Bihar by Andhra Pradesh Police for allegedly torturing K Raghurama Krishna Raju, the current Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Assembly, during his time in police custody back in 2021.
The arrest was officially confirmed by Guntur's Superintendent of Police.
Nayak's arrest part of ongoing probe
Raju, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, was originally picked up in 2021 for reportedly making harsh comments about then-Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
He later accused the police of torturing him while he was detained.
After the TDP-led alliance took office in 2024, the police registered cases over these claims, with FIRs naming ex-CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and several officers.
Nayak's arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into those custodial torture allegations.