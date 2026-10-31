IPS officer taken off post amid probe on IAS husband
What's the story
The Rajasthan government has placed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Prashakha Mathur on awaiting posting orders. The decision comes days after her husband, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Shikhar Agrawal, was also removed from his post. Agrawal is now facing an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation over alleged irregularities in property transactions involving 40 villas and cottages.
Role change
Mathur named in property transactions being probed
Mathur, a 1995-batch IPS officer, was serving as additional director general of police (ADGP) in Jaipur before her transfer. She has also been named in the property transactions being investigated.
Her husband, Agrawal, a 1993-batch IAS officer and former additional chief secretary of industries, was placed on awaiting posting orders on October 28 after allegations of property transactions involving him and his family members.
Probe details
ACB initiates detailed probe against Agrawal
The ACB has approved a detailed investigation against Agrawal under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
According to ACB Director General Govind Gupta, a preliminary inquiry has revealed prima facie evidence that Agrawal allegedly misused his official position to extend undue benefits to a private company.
The investigation focuses on property transactions and possible losses to the state exchequer.
Alleged misconduct
Allegations of undervalued property purchases and approvals
The ACB has alleged that Agrawal, his wife Mathur, and other family members bought 40 villas and cottages in Udaipur and Alwar districts from a hotel and resort company at prices much lower than their market value.
The bureau also alleged that Agrawal facilitated relaxations in resort construction conditions, approvals without proper verification of certificates, and a special concessional financial package for the company.
Additional scrutiny
Former CM Gehlot demands CBI, ED probe into transactions
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the property transactions.
He argued that merely placing the officers on awaiting posting orders was not enough.
The ACB is also probing allegations that 20 villas were registered in Agrawal's name on March 27, when the state finance department issued an order granting a special financial package to the company.