IPS trainee Uday Krishna Reddy faces FIR for sexual assault
India
An IPS trainee at Hyderabad's National Police Academy, Uday Krishna Reddy, is facing an FIR after a fellow trainee accused him of sexual harassment and assault.
She says he sent her abusive WhatsApp messages, spread rumors about her, and made derogatory remarks since late June.
Complaint alleges blackmail and physical assault
According to the complaint, Reddy pressured her to admit to a fake relationship, took her phone by force, and secretly recorded a video to use as blackmail.
She also says he physically assaulted her: restraining her, grabbing her hair, trying to strangle her, and threatening her with a knife.
The police are investigating under relevant laws.