IQAir ranks Mumbai 3rd most polluted city with AQI 176
India
Mumbai just landed at number three on the list of the world's most polluted cities, according to IQAir's latest list.
With an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 176, it trails behind Delhi (232) and Lahore (291).
The ranking puts a spotlight on how tough breathing easy has become for people in these cities.
Mumbai AQI variation, sources, health risks
Air quality isn't the same everywhere in Mumbai (places like Navy Nagar and Bandra-Kurla Complex recently saw AQIs around 158 and 156).
The main culprits? Car emissions, construction dust, factories, and burning waste.
Plus, when the monsoon ends, pollution tends to hang around longer.
All this means keeping an eye on air quality is more important than ever, especially for kids and anyone with breathing issues.