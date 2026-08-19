Iqbal flown to Mumbai after viral submerged snack video
India
Iqbal, a teen from West Bengal, was flown to Mumbai for urgent treatment after a video of him eating snacks while submerged in water went viral online.
He had been living in various ponds for days because stepping out made his skin feel like it was on fire.
Anant Ambani arranges Reliance hospital treatment
The video caught the eye of Anant Ambani, who offered medical aid to Iqbal's family and arranged for his admission to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital.
Doctors say staying submerged so long can seriously damage skin and cause infections, so a medical team is now working on his treatment plan.