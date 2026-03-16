Iran allows passage of 2 Indian LPG ships through blockade
India
Two Indian LPG ships, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, just made it safely through the tense Strait of Hormuz after Iran gave the green light, constituting an exception to Iran's blockade.
This happened thanks to some quick diplomatic talks between India's and Iran's foreign ministers.
India is facing a gas shortage
A large share of India's LPG imports comes from the Middle East, so the safe arrival of these tankers is a big deal, especially with energy prices spiking and shortages after recent conflicts.
With one tanker already in Gujarat and the other on its way, this move brings some much-needed relief as India manages a severe gas shortage and prioritizes household supplies.