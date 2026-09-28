Iran completes 730-kilometer Chabahar-Zahedan railway opening in a few months
India
Iran just wrapped up the 730-kilometer Chabahar-Zahedan railway, which is set to open in a few months.
This new line connects landlocked regions to the Indian Ocean and makes it much easier for India to reach Afghanistan, Central Asia, and even eastern Russia.
With 33 stations, 39 tunnels, and 201 bridges along the way, it's a big step for trade in the region.
Speeds cargo among India, Iran, Russia
This railway is designed to make cargo movement between India, Iran, and eastern Russia faster and cheaper.
It also lets India trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia, a pretty strategic win for everyone involved.
Plus, India's talking with Iran about managing Chabahar Port once US sanctions are lifted, which could make these new connections even stronger.