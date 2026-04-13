Iran conflict disrupts global sulfur supply for fertilizers and semiconductors
The conflict in Iran is messing with the world's sulfur supply chain, sulfur being a key ingredient for fertilizers and semiconductors.
Since late February, trouble around the Strait of Hormuz (where much of the world's sulfur passes through) has made shipping tricky, which could slow down manufacturing and raise prices across different industries.
India dependent on imported sulfur
India depends a lot on imported sulfur to make fertilizers like urea and phosphate.
If these disruptions drag on, fertilizer costs could spike, making things tougher for farmers and possibly pushing up food prices.
To make things trickier, China has indicated it'll stop exporting sulfuric acid from May, squeezing supplies even more.
The Indian government is trying to help by increasing subsidies, but if this keeps up, everyone, from farmers to everyday shoppers, could feel the pinch.