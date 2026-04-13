Iran conflict disrupts global sulfur supply for fertilizers and semiconductors

India dependent on imported sulfur

India depends a lot on imported sulfur to make fertilizers like urea and phosphate.

If these disruptions drag on, fertilizer costs could spike, making things tougher for farmers and possibly pushing up food prices.

To make things trickier, China has indicated it'll stop exporting sulfuric acid from May, squeezing supplies even more.

The Indian government is trying to help by increasing subsidies, but if this keeps up, everyone, from farmers to everyday shoppers, could feel the pinch.