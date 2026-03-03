Iran-Israel conflict: 10 international flights canceled at Kolkata airport

Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, and Air Arabia all had flights canceled—covering both arrivals and departures. This isn't the first time either; just a day earlier, 20 more flights were suspended for similar reasons across these Gulf routes.

Travelers urged to check itineraries

These Gulf connections are a lifeline for people from eastern India heading west—to Europe or North America.

With routes cut or rerouted, travelers are facing delays and higher costs.

IndiGo canceled around 200 flights on March 2, but Air India's suspension remained in place until 2359 hours IST on March 2.

If you're planning to fly out soon, it's worth double-checking your itinerary!