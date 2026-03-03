Iran-Israel conflict: 10 international flights canceled at Kolkata airport
Travel plans hit a snag at Kolkata Airport on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, with 10 international flights canceled because of airspace closures linked to the Iran-US-Israel conflict.
Flights to and from Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi were affected, leaving many travelers scrambling for alternatives.
Major airlines affected
Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, and Air Arabia all had flights canceled—covering both arrivals and departures.
This isn't the first time either; just a day earlier, 20 more flights were suspended for similar reasons across these Gulf routes.
Travelers urged to check itineraries
These Gulf connections are a lifeline for people from eastern India heading west—to Europe or North America.
With routes cut or rerouted, travelers are facing delays and higher costs.
IndiGo canceled around 200 flights on March 2, but Air India's suspension remained in place until 2359 hours IST on March 2.
If you're planning to fly out soon, it's worth double-checking your itinerary!