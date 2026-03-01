Iran-Israel conflict: 18 Indian planes stranded in West Asia, Turkey
Travel plans just got messy for many as 18 Indian aircraft are stuck at airports in West Asia, Athens and Istanbul.
This happened after sudden airspace shutdowns—thanks to US-Israel strikes on Iran—which have affected major cities like Tehran, Tel Aviv, and Muscat.
Airlines hit include IndiGo, Air India Express, Air India, Akasa Air, QuikJet, and SpiceJet.
Flight cancelations reported amid airspace shutdowns
Flight cancelations have spiked—details on exact dates and total numbers were not specified in the source—with big hubs like Mumbai seeing over a hundred, and Delhi seeing 100.
The DGCA (India's aviation regulator) has told airlines to avoid risky zones, and several carriers have announced fee waivers for stranded passengers.
The Indian Embassy says they'll help bring people home when it's safe.
If you or someone you know is flying west soon, keep an eye out for updates!