Iran-Israel conflict: 18 Indian planes stranded in West Asia, Turkey

Flight cancelations reported amid airspace shutdowns

Flight cancelations have spiked—details on exact dates and total numbers were not specified in the source—with big hubs like Mumbai seeing over a hundred, and Delhi seeing 100.

The DGCA (India's aviation regulator) has told airlines to avoid risky zones, and several carriers have announced fee waivers for stranded passengers.

The Indian Embassy says they'll help bring people home when it's safe.

If you or someone you know is flying west soon, keep an eye out for updates!