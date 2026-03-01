Iran-Israel conflict: 370 Punjabis stranded in Gulf
India
After US-Israel airstrikes on Iran, major airlines suspended flights, leaving 370 people from Punjab stranded across Gulf countries.
The Punjab government quickly set up a 24x7 helpline and sent senior officers to help those affected.
Efforts on to bring people back
This crisis hits home for many families in Punjab, with about half the stranded already reaching out for help—most from the UAE.
The state has opened a support center at Delhi airport and is pushing for rescue flights and capped airfares.
Political leaders are also calling for special airlifts to bring everyone back safely, while NAPA has called for emergency funds.