Iran-Israel conflict: 57 flights canceled at Mumbai airport
Travel plans just got messy—Mumbai Airport canceled 57 flights after airspace in parts of West Asia was shut down, following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
The latest update came Saturday evening, with both arrivals and departures affected.
IndiGo, Air India stop all Middle East flights
IndiGo has scrapped some Middle East flights (no resumption date given in the source), so trips to places like Dubai, Doha, and Kuwait are off for now.
Air India also pulled the plug on its Middle East services—a Delhi-Tel Aviv flight even had to turn back mid-air because Israeli skies closed suddenly.
AIX, SpiceJet, Akasa Air also stopped flights
Air India Express stopped all west-bound international flights, adding to a nationwide total of 179 cancelations across major carriers like SpiceJet and Akasa Air.
India's aviation authority is telling airlines to avoid the risky airspace for everyone's safety.
If you're flying soon, keep checking your flight status—plans could change last minute.