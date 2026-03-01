Iran-Israel conflict: 8 Indians stranded in Pakistan after flight diversion
India
Eight Indian travelers have been stranded at Karachi airport since Saturday evening, after their Baku-Kuwait flight was forced to land unexpectedly.
This happened as US and Israeli forces launched major strikes on several Iranian cities, reportedly killing top leaders including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The fallout has triggered massive flight cancelations across the region.
Conflict triggers chaos in airports
The conflict quickly escalated—Iran fired back at US bases and Israel, causing chaos in airports and even civilian casualties in places like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
With flights canceled across the Middle East, travelers like these Indians are caught up in a tense situation far from home, highlighting just how fast global events can turn travel plans upside down.