Iran-Israel conflict affects air travel; check if your flight's canceled
Travel plans to the Middle East just got tricky—Chennai Airport is telling international flyers to double-check with their airlines, thanks to sudden airspace closures after US and Israeli strikes on Iran (Feb 28, 2026).
Several countries, including Israel, Iran, Iraq, the UAE, Jordan and Syria, imposed airspace restrictions.
Airlines impacted
If you've booked with IndiGo or Air India for places like Dubai or Jeddah, heads up: both have suspended flights to the region.
SpiceJet's Dubai routes are affected too.
Even Malaysia Airlines had to divert a flight bound for Jeddah to Chennai.
What to do if you're traveling from Chennai
Chennai Airport's advice is simple—check your flight status before heading out.
With so many cancelations and diversions happening fast, staying updated directly with your airline is the safest bet right now.