Iran-Israel conflict affects air travel; over 100 flights canceled
The US-Israel-Iran tensions have thrown travel plans into disarray, especially for those heading to the Gulf during Ramadan.
Airlines like Air India, IndiGo, and Emirates have canceled flights to destinations such as Dubai, Kuwait, and Riyadh.
Mumbai airport saw long delays and plenty of frustrated travelers as schedules were upended.
Cancelations at major Indian airports
Cochin airport had over 50 flights canceled, stranding many passengers. Amritsar lost 12 flights after Iranian airspace closed, while Bengaluru's international schedules were also hit from February 28 onward.
The ripple effect even reached Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports in the Middle East, where drone-related incidents caused further disruptions.
Airports are urging everyone to double-check their flight status before heading out.