Iran-Israel conflict: CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges PM Modi to act
India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Prime Minister Modi to step in and make sure Indian expats—especially Malayalis—in Gulf countries stay safe as the Iran-Israel conflict heats up.
In his letter, Vijayan noted the Gulf's importance to Kerala's remittance-driven economy and asked the Centre to ensure safety and preparedness for Indians in the Gulf.
Families back home are stressed about their loved ones
Many families back home are stressed about their loved ones working in the Gulf right now.
Vijayan pointed out this anxiety and promised that his government will keep a close watch on the situation, pushing for quick action to support those abroad.