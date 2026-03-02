Iran-Israel conflict: India prepares to evacuate citizens from Gulf region

Flight cancelations have stranded about 60,000 passengers

Flight cancelations have already stranded about 60,000 passengers—making this the biggest travel disruption since COVID-19.

Airspace closures are affecting thousands of flights across the region, even delaying school exams for students in seven Gulf countries.

States like Odisha and Kerala are pushing for action, while India considers all options—including land routes and medical emergency flights—to make sure everyone gets home safe if things get worse.