Iran-Israel conflict: India prepares to evacuate citizens from Gulf region
With tensions rising between Iran and Israel, the Indian government is getting ready to evacuate its people from the Gulf region.
Embassies are on standby, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says everything's set to help Indians if needed.
The move comes after a high-level meeting led by PM Modi reviewed safety plans for around 10 million Indians living in West Asia.
Flight cancelations have stranded about 60,000 passengers
Flight cancelations have already stranded about 60,000 passengers—making this the biggest travel disruption since COVID-19.
Airspace closures are affecting thousands of flights across the region, even delaying school exams for students in seven Gulf countries.
States like Odisha and Kerala are pushing for action, while India considers all options—including land routes and medical emergency flights—to make sure everyone gets home safe if things get worse.