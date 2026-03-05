Iran-Israel conflict: IndiGo cancels 112 international flights on March 6, 2026
IndiGo just canceled 112 international flights for March 6, 2026 because of airspace restrictions caused by the Iran-Israel conflict.
Popular routes like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, and Bahrain are all affected—so if you had travel plans in or out of these cities, it's worth double-checking your booking.
Other airlines also halt flights
This isn't just an IndiGo thing—other carriers have also paused some flights in the region.
If you booked your IndiGo ticket on or before February 28, 2026, you can get a free refund or reschedule until March 7, 2026.
The airline is slowly bringing back some routes as they get approvals, but for now, flexibility is key if you're traveling through the Middle East.