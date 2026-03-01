Iran-Israel conflict leads to cancelation of 179 flights in India
Travel plans got messy as 179 flights were canceled by major Indian airlines.
This all started after US-Israel airstrikes on Iran led to Iranian missile retaliation, closing off Middle East airspace and causing big disruptions—especially for folks heading to or from the Gulf.
Major airlines affected
IndiGo dropped 72 Middle East flights, Air India cut 31 flights, and Air India Express suspended 55 westbound routes.
Even long-haul journeys took a hit: Air India called off flights to London, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Frankfurt, and Paris for March 1, 2026.
SpiceJet and Akasa Air also trimmed their schedules.
If you're booked on any of these routes, check your airline for refunds or rescheduling options.
Air India Express is allowing rebooking or cancelations for bookings made up to 28 February 2026 for travel.
How this affects travelers
If you're flying soon—or just following how global events shake up everyday life—this is a real reminder of how quickly things can change.
Even if you're not traveling now, it's wild to see how international tensions can ground so many plans at home.