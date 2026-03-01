Iran-Israel conflict leads to cancelation of 179 flights in India

Major airlines affected

IndiGo dropped 72 Middle East flights, Air India cut 31 flights, and Air India Express suspended 55 westbound routes.

Even long-haul journeys took a hit: Air India called off flights to London, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Frankfurt, and Paris for March 1, 2026.

SpiceJet and Akasa Air also trimmed their schedules.

If you're booked on any of these routes, check your airline for refunds or rescheduling options.

Air India Express is allowing rebooking or cancelations for bookings made up to 28 February 2026 for travel.