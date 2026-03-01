Iran-Israel conflict leads to cancelation of over 850 flights
India
Travel plans are getting a shake-up as tensions between Iran and Israel force major airspace restrictions.
India is expected to cancel 444 flights on March 1, after already scrapping 410 the day before.
If you're flying soon, expect delays or changes—especially for international routes.
Aviation ministry is working with airlines to manage the chaos
The aviation ministry says passenger safety comes first and is working with airlines to manage the chaos.
Air India has canceled several international flights but is offering alternate options and updates.
Airports are ready for last-minute diversions, and a special control room is helping travelers sort out complaints and get quick info.
If you have a flight, double-check your status before heading out!