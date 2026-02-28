Iran-Israel conflict: Mumbai airport halts flight diversions until March 1 India Feb 28, 2026

Mumbai Airport has temporarily stopped accepting flight diversions until 8:00am on March 1, 2026.

The move comes amid US and Israeli strikes on Iran, and officials said it was due to the paucity of parking space as flights were returning or diverting.

The official NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) kicked in late February 28.