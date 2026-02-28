Iran-Israel conflict: Mumbai airport halts flight diversions until March 1
Mumbai Airport has temporarily stopped accepting flight diversions until 8:00am on March 1, 2026.
The move comes amid US and Israeli strikes on Iran, and officials said it was due to the paucity of parking space as flights were returning or diverting.
The official NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) kicked in late February 28.
57 flights canceled by Saturday evening
By Saturday evening, 57 flights in and out of Mumbai were canceled as airspace restrictions spread across 11 countries.
India's aviation regulator (DGCA) quickly told airlines to avoid affected skies, following EU safety guidelines.
Airlines on high alert
The Civil Aviation Ministry is keeping tabs and telling airlines to stay alert for updates.
Air India has paused all Middle East flights for now, while IndiGo has suspended flights to and from the Middle East (end date not specified in the source) and advised customers to check flight status.