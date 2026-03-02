Iran-Israel conflict: Over 170 flights canceled in India

Airlines offer waivers, flexibility

Some airlines — including IndiGo — offered full flexibility and waivers for bookings made on or before February 28, 2026, for travel up to March 7, 2026, but other carriers set different rebooking and refund windows.

Thousands of passengers have been affected so far, but airlines are trying to help with waivers and flexible options.

If your plans are up in the air right now, you're definitely not alone—this is one of those moments where global events really hit home for travelers.