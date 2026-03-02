Iran-Israel conflict: Over 170 flights canceled in India
IndiGo has paused select international flights through Middle Eastern airspace until March 7, 2026, after strikes involving the United States and Israel and subsequent Iranian retaliation led to airspace closures.
The DGCA issued advisories to airlines amid the disruptions, leading to a wave of cancellations—IndiGo alone scrapped 72 flights, with Indian airlines canceling a total of 179.
Delhi and Mumbai airports saw the most disruption.
Airlines offer waivers, flexibility
Some airlines — including IndiGo — offered full flexibility and waivers for bookings made on or before February 28, 2026, for travel up to March 7, 2026, but other carriers set different rebooking and refund windows.
Thousands of passengers have been affected so far, but airlines are trying to help with waivers and flexible options.
If your plans are up in the air right now, you're definitely not alone—this is one of those moments where global events really hit home for travelers.