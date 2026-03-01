Iran-Israel conflict: Over 27 international flights canceled at Karnataka airports
The US-Israel-Iran conflict has led to airspace closures over several Middle Eastern countries, causing more than 27 international flights to be canceled at Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports through March 1.
More disruptions are expected as the situation continues.
Flights canceled at Bengaluru, Mangaluru airports
Bengaluru Airport canceled 19 international flights—both incoming and outgoing—to places like Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Doha.
Mangaluru Airport also saw multiple cancelations and diversions; one Dubai-bound flight even had to turn back after takeoff, with all 174 passengers and six crew safely deboarded.
Gulf expats hit hard
With so many travelers stuck or rerouted, the Karnataka Chief Minister's helpline is stepping in to help those stranded.
The sudden changes have hit Gulf expats especially hard, as services between India and Tel Aviv were affected.
If you're traveling soon, double-check your flight status—it's a tough time for international flyers right now.