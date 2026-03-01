Iran-Israel conflict: Over 27 international flights canceled at Karnataka airports

Bengaluru Airport canceled 19 international flights—both incoming and outgoing—to places like Dubai , Riyadh, Jeddah, and Doha. Mangaluru Airport also saw multiple cancelations and diversions; one Dubai-bound flight even had to turn back after takeoff, with all 174 passengers and six crew safely deboarded.

Gulf expats hit hard

With so many travelers stuck or rerouted, the Karnataka Chief Minister's helpline is stepping in to help those stranded.

The sudden changes have hit Gulf expats especially hard, as services between India and Tel Aviv were affected.

If you're traveling soon, double-check your flight status—it's a tough time for international flyers right now.