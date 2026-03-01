Iran-Israel conflict: Over 700 global flights canceled, including 350 in India
Travel plans got messy again—India canceled 350 domestic flights on March 1 after airspace over the Middle East closed due to US-Israel strikes on Iran and regional fallout.
This is slightly less chaotic than the earlier estimate of 444, but still follows a rough patch with 410 cancelations just yesterday.
Major airlines and airports are feeling the heat
It's not just India—airspace closures across Iran, Iraq, Israel, and neighboring countries led to over 700 global flights being scrapped today.
Major Gulf airlines like Emirates and Qatar Airways suspended a significant number of flights, with cancelations affecting roughly a third to two-fifths of some carriers' schedules.
Indian airports in cities like Delhi and Mumbai are sending out alerts, while Air India and IndiGo have paused Middle East routes for now.
Both airlines are offering refunds or rescheduling if you're caught up in this mess.
If you're stuck in this mess, here's what to do
With more than 2,500 flights disrupted in two days, thousands of travelers are stranded or scrambling to adjust plans.
If you're one of them: check for airline updates, use waivers or refund options, and keep an eye on alerts from your airport.
It's a tough situation—but knowing your options can help make it a bit easier.