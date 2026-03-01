Iran-Israel conflict: Over 700 global flights canceled, including 350 in India

Major airlines and airports are feeling the heat

It's not just India—airspace closures across Iran, Iraq, Israel, and neighboring countries led to over 700 global flights being scrapped today.

Major Gulf airlines like Emirates and Qatar Airways suspended a significant number of flights, with cancelations affecting roughly a third to two-fifths of some carriers' schedules.

Indian airports in cities like Delhi and Mumbai are sending out alerts, while Air India and IndiGo have paused Middle East routes for now.

Both airlines are offering refunds or rescheduling if you're caught up in this mess.