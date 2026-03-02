Iran-Israel conflict: PM Modi chairs emergency meeting on security
India
With nearly 9 million Indians living in the Middle East, PM Modi chaired an emergency meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security last evening after recent US-Israel strikes on Iran and Iran's retaliation hit close to places like Qatar and Dubai.
The main focus: keeping Indian citizens safe as the situation heats up.
India sets up 24/7 helplines in key cities
Airspace closures across 11 countries have already canceled 350 Indian flights, making travel tough.
There are also concerns about oil supplies if things escalate further.
To help out, India has set up 24/7 helplines in key cities and is working on evacuation plans if needed—all while pushing for peace to avoid more chaos.