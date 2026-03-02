Iran-Israel conflict: Telangana CM asks locals in Gulf to be cautious
With tensions rising in West Asia, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked Telugu people living in Iran and the Gulf to be extra cautious and follow Indian embassy safety guidelines.
He reassured everyone that their well-being is a top priority, saying the state is closely tracking the situation and ready to work with the central government for safe returns if needed.
Situation on ground in Gulf
The conflict has already led to 36 Hyderabad flights being canceled—including those to Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Doha, and Abu Dhabi—because of airspace closures.
Meanwhile, folks in the Gulf are adapting: online grocery deliveries are still running despite high demand, offices have switched to remote work, and schools are holding classes online until at least March 4.
If you or your loved ones are affected, staying updated on advisories is more important than ever.