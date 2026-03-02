Iran-Israel tensions: How it has affected air travel

Amid recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran, airspace over Iran and Israel saw varying levels of closure or restriction, with Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE also affected for a few days. Nearly 6,000 flights were canceled over the weekend—leaving thousands of travelers scrambling for alternatives.

Flights to West Asia suspended Big carriers like Air India and IndiGo suspended flights to key West Asian destinations.

If you had plans to head that way before March 3, chances are your flight didn't take off.

UAE's aviation authority covering hotel stays, meals The UAE's aviation authority is covering hotel stays and meals, while airlines facilitated rebookings for stranded travelers.

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism instructed hotels to extend affected guests' stays at no additional cost.

Emirates paused Dubai departures until 15:00 UAE time on Tuesday, March 3, 2026; Etihad stopped Abu Dhabi flights earlier.