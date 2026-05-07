Iran's Araghchi skipping BRICS meeting in Delhi; deputy to attend

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is unlikely to attend the upcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, ThePrint reported. Instead, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi is expected to lead the Iranian delegation, ANI reported. The meeting, which will be chaired by India, is scheduled for May 14-15. The event will provide a platform for substantive discussions on current international issues and strengthening global governance.

Member attendance Foreign ministers from Brazil, Russia, South Africa to attend The BRICS meeting will see participation from foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Indonesia, Egypt and Ethiopia. China will be represented by one of its Deputy Foreign Ministers as Foreign Minister Wang Yi is also not attending due to President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing, ThePrint reported. Saudi Arabia's representation is expected from a senior official, while Reem Al-Hashimy is likely to represent the UAE.

Russian participation Sergey Lavrov to hold talks with Jaishankar Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will also be attending the BRICS meeting. He will hold talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar during his visit. The discussions are expected to cover bilateral relations and upcoming contacts at various levels. The BRICS grouping includes Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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