Iran under attack: UP families anxious about loved ones in Gulf
India
After the US and Israel launched major strikes on Iran, many families in Uttar Pradesh are worried about their loved ones working across the Middle East.
The operations—Epic Fury and Roaring Lion—hit Iranian cities, military targets, missile launchers and leadership compounds to stop nuclear weapon development.
Flights suspended over much of the region
People in Jaunpur and Lucknow are especially anxious, with folks like Jai Pandey concerned for his brother in Bahrain, and Archana Joshi worried about her daughter in Dubai.
With flights suspended over much of the region, travel plans are up in the air, leaving many waiting for updates from both their families and the Indian Embassy.