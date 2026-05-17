Iran US tensions push oil above $100, straining India's imports

Government hikes fuel ₹3, expands reserves

Right now, India's emergency oil reserves can cover about 60 days of demand, but that's still short of the global standard of 90 days.

When it comes to LPG (the gas many use for cooking), storage is even tighter, less than 2 days' worth across just 2 underground sites.

To tackle rising prices, the government has bumped up petrol and diesel rates by ₹3 per liter and is expanding its strategic petroleum reserves toward 90 days.