Iran war could leave India without diesel trucks

Why is DEF important?

Urea is not just for farming: it is key for making diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), which keeps modern BS6 trucks and big diesel vehicles running.

Since India imports more than half of its technical-grade urea from Dubai and Egypt, any supply hiccup could leave many trucks stuck, threatening deliveries of essentials across the country.

SIAM points out that without DEF, these vehicles cannot operate if DEF levels are exhausted, so keeping the supply steady is urgent.