India summons Iranian diplomats after sailor killed in Homuz strikes
What's the story
India has summoned Iran's Deputy Ambassador to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over a recent missile strike on UAE tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The attack, which took place in Omani waters, killed one Indian crew member and injured eight others. The injured include six Indians and two Ukrainians, four of whom are in critical condition.
Twitter Post
Iranian diplomats leave MEA after summons
#WATCH | Delhi: Iranian diplomats including Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Mohammad Javad Hosseini, who were summoned by Ministry of External Affairs, over recent attack on merchant vessels in Hormuz, leave from MEA— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2026
An Indian sailor was killed, six others were wounded in Iranian… pic.twitter.com/BUTEFblCdO
Diplomatic demarche
MEA expresses deep concern over safety of Indians
The MEA has expressed deep concern over the safety of Indian nationals on commercial vessels in the busy maritime trade route.
The ministry has also sought assurances for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
This comes amid rising tensions in the strategic waterway, which is a major transit route for India's crude oil and LNG imports.
Rising tensions
Attack part of larger security crisis in Strait of Hormuz
The recent tanker strike is part of a larger security crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. Since March 2026, the waterway has seen repeated attacks amid rising US-Iran tensions.
In June, US forces targeted three commercial tankers near Oman and the entrance to the strait.
The attack on MT Settebello was particularly deadly, killing three Indian sailors when US aircraft hit its engine room over alleged non-compliance with American instructions.
Casualties reported
At least 7 Indian seafarers have died in attacks
Indian maritime unions tracking the conflict report that at least seven Indian seafarers have died in Hormuz-related attacks by US forces or Iran's Revolutionary Guard.
Over two dozen others have been injured or traumatized in missile and drone strikes on commercial shipping.
US President Donald Trump has offered protection to vessels passing through the strait for a 20% fee.
Iran, however, asserted that the strait remains under its control and that it would not levy such an exorbitant fee.