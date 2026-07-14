Iranian missiles hit tankers in Omani waters killing 1 Indian
India
Indian sailors are facing serious risks as the U.S.-Iran conflict heats up.
Since February 2026, attacks on ships near the Strait of Hormuz have led to at least 15 Indian deaths and many injuries.
Things got even worse on July 14, when Iranian missiles hit two United Arab Emirates-linked oil tankers in Omani waters: one Indian crew member lost his life and eight others were hurt.
India summons Iran, urges crew protection
Following the latest attack, India called in Iranian diplomats to express grave concern and urged Iran to protect its citizens working on ships.
The Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that safety is a priority, while Abu Dhabi National Oil Company confirmed both tankers suffered major damage.