Iran's attack on UAE unfortunate, says PM Modi

Iran fired over 700 missiles and drones at the UAE and other Gulf states after a US-Israel operation killed its Supreme Leader. Most of these were stopped by UAE defenses, but some still hit major spots like Dubai International Airport and the Burj Al Arab hotel.

India pushes for dialogue, keeps citizens safe as priority

India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts (foreign ministers) in Iran and Israel and to counterparts from UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, focusing on keeping Indian citizens safe—there are about 10 million Indians living in the region.

The government also sent out safety advisories urging people to stay alert and follow local guidelines while pushing again for dialogue over conflict.