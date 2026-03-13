Iran's drone strikes in UAE kill 6, injure over 130
Iran launched drone strikes on Dubai, killing six people and injuring more than 130 people from more than 25 countries.
A drone struck a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbour (reported as the Address Creek Harbour hotel), causing a fire that was contained, while another landed in Al Bada'a without injuries.
United Arab Emirates (UAE) defenses have been busy intercepting dozens of drones and missiles as the regional conflict grows.
Broader impact of the conflict
These attacks aren't just about numbers: they've shaken up daily life in the UAE and beyond.
Dubai International Airport experienced strikes and operational disruptions, banks like Citigroup have evacuated staff, and major school exams were canceled for safety.
With neighboring Saudi Arabia intercepting drones and Kuwait also affected by drone strikes, it's clear this conflict is now affecting people's lives (and plans) across the region.