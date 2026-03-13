Iran's drone strikes in UAE kill 6, injure over 130 India Mar 13, 2026

Iran launched drone strikes on Dubai, killing six people and injuring more than 130 people from more than 25 countries.

A drone struck a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbour (reported as the Address Creek Harbour hotel), causing a fire that was contained, while another landed in Al Bada'a without injuries.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) defenses have been busy intercepting dozens of drones and missiles as the regional conflict grows.