Iran's Khamenei assassination: Protests in India; Karnataka government issues warning
After Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israel strike, protests broke out across India—including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Bengaluru.
Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara made it clear: all protests must happen only at Freedom Park, no exceptions (even for politicians), or legal action will follow.
Iran war fallout on India
These protests have put the spotlight on Shia communities' grief and rising global tensions. In Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district, people even observed a three-day shutdown in mourning.
The state is now juggling crowd control rules with political debates—while also urging stranded Kannadigas in Iran to come home safely.
With emotions running high and politics heating up, the government is under pressure to keep things peaceful and support those affected abroad.