Iran's Khamenei killed in US-Israel strike; protests erupt in India
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death in a reported US-Israel strike has led to protests in several parts of India, especially where Shia communities are strong—like Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.
People hit the streets with anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, showing support for Iran after the news broke on March 1.
Iranian embassy lowers flag
Indian leaders have condemned the strikes and urged everyone to stay peaceful.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged unity and called for peaceful protest, while the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) announced a peaceful strike on March 2, while Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad declared three days of mourning.
The Iranian Embassy in Delhi also lowered its flag as a mark of respect, reflecting the deep sense of loss felt by many.