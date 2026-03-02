Iran's Khamenei killed; Kashmir protests leave 14 injured
After Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israel airstrike, protests broke out across Kashmir.
Clashes left 14 people injured—six security personnel and eight protesters.
To control the situation, authorities have banned convoys, restricted official vehicles, and ramped up checkpoints.
Internet suspended, schools closed
The unrest has led to suspensions of high-speed internet services, school closures, and major areas like Lal Chowk being sealed off.
Thousands marched with portraits of Khamenei and others while chanting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.
Police mostly used minimal teargas, while leaders like Omar Abdullah urged for peaceful grieving without force.
The Valley remains tense as people demand space to express their anger and sorrow.