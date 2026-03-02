Iran's Khamenei killed; protests in Kashmir leave 14 injured
Kashmir has seen two days of protests after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israel airstrikes.
Police urged everyone to stay calm, warning of strict action against anyone stirring up violence.
Clashes have already left 14 people injured, including both protesters and security forces.
Movement restrictions, internet throttling in Kashmir
Authorities have clamped down with movement restrictions, throttled mobile internet speeds, and closed educational institutions across the Kashmir Valley for two days to keep things under control.
Many Shia protesters took to the streets with portraits of Khamenei and chanted anti-US-Israel slogans before being dispersed by security forces.
Local leaders like Omar Abdullah are asking for peaceful grieving instead of force, while others support the protests—highlighting how global events can quickly ripple into local life here.