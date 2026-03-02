Iran's Khamenei killed; protests in Kashmir leave 14 injured

Movement restrictions, internet throttling in Kashmir

Authorities have clamped down with movement restrictions, throttled mobile internet speeds, and closed educational institutions across the Kashmir Valley for two days to keep things under control.

Many Shia protesters took to the streets with portraits of Khamenei and chanted anti-US-Israel slogans before being dispersed by security forces.

Local leaders like Omar Abdullah are asking for peaceful grieving instead of force, while others support the protests—highlighting how global events can quickly ripple into local life here.