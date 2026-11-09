Iraqi airspace reopening lets Air India resume nonstop US routes
India
Good news for travelers: Air India has brought back its nonstop flights from Delhi and Mumbai to New York and Newark, thanks to the reopening of Iraqi airspace.
This means no more refueling stops in Rome, so you can get to the US about three to four hours faster.
Air India could save 10% fuel
With these new routes, Air India is mostly flying Boeing 777s (and sometimes Airbus A350s), could reduce fuel consumption by around 10% and making trips smoother for everyone.
While it's a big win for direct travel between India and the US some airspace restrictions over Pakistan and Iran still make things tricky behind the scenes.