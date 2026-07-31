IRCTC allows confirmed ticket holders to book extra luggage online
India
Starting July 31, you can book your extra luggage for train journeys right on the IRCTC website if you hold a confirmed reserved ticket.
No need to stand in line at parcel offices anymore. Just declare your bags while booking your ticket, check the class-wise limits and charges, and track everything online.
It's only for personal luggage in reserved coaches.
Classwise free baggage limits and charges
Free baggage limits depend on your class: AC First Class gets 70kg free (up to 150kg with a fee), First Class and AC 2-Tier get 50kg (extendable to 100kg), Sleeper Class gets 40kg (up to 80kg), and Second Class allows 35kg (up to 70kg).
Extra weight is charged at 1.5 times the normal rate per every extra 10kg, with a minimum of ₹30.