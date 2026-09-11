IRCTC books record 2,006,353 train tickets on September 7, 2026
IRCTC just smashed its own record, booking more than 2 million train tickets in a single day: 2,006,353 on September 7, 2026 and nearly as many on September 8, 2026.
That's not only the highest ever for IRCTC but also beats last year's (2025) festive rush by 6%.
Looks like India's love for train travel is stronger than ever.
IRCTC nearly doubles servers, enforces Aadhaar
To handle the rush, IRCTC nearly doubled its online ticketing power with extra servers.
Their new website (launched July 15, 2026) makes checking seat options across classes much easier; no more juggling screens.
Plus, they've cracked down on fraud with an anti-bot system that reduced suspicious bot traffic by 55-65%, deactivated 3.04 crore user IDs, and Aadhaar verification is also mandatory for users booking tickets when the reservation window opens.
Even with record numbers, there were no major tech glitches reported.