IRCTC fines caterer ₹2L over Vande Bharat food quality complaints
India
IRCTC just slapped a ₹200,000 fine on a caterer after passengers complained about the food quality on Vande Bharat Express trains.
The agency responsible for food safety at the base kitchen also got a ₹20,000 penalty for not doing its job right.
Looks like IRCTC is serious about keeping standards high on these popular, premium trains.
IRCTC enforces strict Vande Bharat standards
Vande Bharat Express is Indian Railways's pride, fast, modern, and meant to offer a top-notch experience.
This move shows IRCTC isn't messing around when it comes to passenger comfort and quality, reminding service providers that cutting corners won't fly.