IRCTC requires Aadhaar for Tatkal, early-bird train tickets: Here's why India Feb 19, 2026

IRCTC has made it compulsory to link your Aadhaar number with your account for some online bookings, such as Tatkal and online bookings on the opening day of the Advance Reservation Period (ARP);

one source says that to book up to 6 e-tickets per month Aadhaar linking is not required.

This rule, introduced in 2025, is meant to stop bots and agents from snapping up seats before real travelers get a chance.

From now on, only users with verified Aadhaar can book general reserved tickets online on the opening day of the ARP as soon as bookings open—120 days ahead, starting at 8am.