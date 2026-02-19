IRCTC requires Aadhaar for Tatkal, early-bird train tickets: Here's why
IRCTC has made it compulsory to link your Aadhaar number with your account for some online bookings, such as Tatkal and online bookings on the opening day of the Advance Reservation Period (ARP);
one source says that to book up to 6 e-tickets per month Aadhaar linking is not required.
This rule, introduced in 2025, is meant to stop bots and agents from snapping up seats before real travelers get a chance.
From now on, only users with verified Aadhaar can book general reserved tickets online on the opening day of the ARP as soon as bookings open—120 days ahead, starting at 8am.
How to link Aadhaar to your IRCTC account
If you usually rush for those early-bird or Tatkal train tickets, this affects you directly.
Since 2025, even Tatkal bookings require Aadhaar verification.
Linking is easy: just log in to IRCTC, add your Aadhaar under "My Profile," and confirm with the OTP sent to your phone.
Do it soon so you don't miss out on booking when it matters!