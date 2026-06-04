IRENA: India surpasses US as 2nd-largest new solar market 2025 India Jun 04, 2026

Big news for India: the country just passed the US to become the world's second-largest market for new solar power in 2025.

According to IRENA, India added more than 37 GW of solar energy last year, beating the U.S.'s 34 GW.

This shows how quickly India is moving toward clean energy and making a mark globally.