IRENA: India surpasses US as 2nd-largest new solar market 2025
India
Big news for India: the country just passed the US to become the world's second-largest market for new solar power in 2025.
According to IRENA, India added more than 37 GW of solar energy last year, beating the U.S.'s 34 GW.
This shows how quickly India is moving toward clean energy and making a mark globally.
India 3rd worldwide 250.52GW renewables
India now ranks third worldwide for total renewable energy capacity, with 250.52 GW installed as of December 2025 (just behind China and the U.S.).
In FY25-26, India boosted its non-fossil fuel capacity by a massive 55.3 GW.
And in July 2025, renewables supplied a record-breaking 51.5% of India's electricity demand, proof that sustainable power is becoming mainstream here.