IRS officer's daughter killed in Delhi home, suspect Rahul Meena
India
A tragic case has shaken Delhi after the IRS officer's daughter was found murdered at home.
Police say the main suspect is Rahul Meena, 19, a house help recently fired for financial misconduct.
He reportedly entered the house using a spare key and is also linked to multiple molestation cases.
Father found daughter's body, assault injuries
the IRS officer's daughter's father found her body with signs of assault and several injuries after returning from the gym.
Investigators believe a charging wire may have been used in the crime.
Police are searching for Meena.