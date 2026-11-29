Iruvazhinji river drowning kills engineering students Mohammed Naufal and Mansoor
Two engineering students from Tamil Nadu, Mohammed Naufal, 20, and Mansoor, 21, sadly lost their lives after drowning in the Iruvazhinji River near Pulloorampara, Keralam.
The five-member group of students went for a swim without realizing how deep the water was.
Locals rushed to help and tried CPR, but both were declared dead at a nearby hospital.
Locals urge visitors to heed warnings
This incident has locals worried about safety at popular rivers and tourist spots.
Many visitors, especially students who can't swim, tend to ignore warnings from local residents about the dangers of entering the water.
Local residents are now concerned that visitors often ignore warnings from local residents about the dangers of entering the water and want everyone to take water warnings seriously so tragedies like this can be avoided in the future.