Is piped natural gas (PNG) the future of Indian kitchens?
India
Many Indian cities are gradually shifting from LPG cylinders to piped natural gas (PNG).
With PNG, you get a steady gas supply straight to your kitchen: no more cylinder refills or waiting for bookings.
It's all about hassle-free convenience, which is making PNG the go-to choice for many urban households.
PNG networks are expanding across India
The government's city gas program is rolling out more PNG networks, especially in crowded cities where easy access matters most.
Besides being cleaner and often more convenient than LPG, PNG cuts out the storage and delivery headaches.
As India's cities grow and PNG availability expands, piped gas is increasingly seen as a cleaner option for many urban homes.